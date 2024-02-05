Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Accuses BJP of False Charges Against Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, in a fiery speech on the occasion of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party's 52nd foundation day, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating false cases against his predecessor, Hemant Soren, to facilitate continued mineral loot in the state.

Champai Soren also alleged that the BJP and outsiders were engaged in looting minerals of the state for 19 years in the state. When Hemant Soren came to power (in 2019) and stopped them from doing so, they framed him in false cases, the CM claimed.

The senior JMM leader, who assumed the role of chief minister on February 2 following Hemant Soren's resignation on January 31 amidst investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud, emphasized Hemant Soren's efforts to secure the rights of tribal communities. He cited initiatives such as the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and the implementation of 75% job reservation for local youths in private companies as examples of Hemant Soren's pro-tribal agenda.

Champai Soren further accused the BJP of employing central agencies to target Hemant Soren due to their inability to accept these policies, particularly the domicile policy with 1932 as the cutoff year. He explained that this policy would enable descendants of individuals residing in present-day Jharkhand prior to 1932 to access various government schemes and employment opportunities.

The JMM, founded on February 4, 1972, at the Golf Ground in Dhanbad by Binod Bihari Mahto, AK Ray, and current party president Shibu Soren, has been a stalwart advocate for the interests of Jharkhand's indigenous communities. Shibu Soren, affectionately referred to as 'Guruji' by supporters and party members, traditionally attended such functions alongside his son, Hemant Soren.