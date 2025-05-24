Jharkhand CM flags Rs 1.4 lakh crore mining dues at NITI Aayog meeting

New Delhi, May 24 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren raised the issue of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in pending mining dues from central government-run companies during the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Highlighting the state's entitlement, Soren said, “An amount of Rs 1,40,435 crore is owed to Jharkhand by companies operating under the Central Government for mining on state land. The timely release of this amount would significantly accelerate developmental and welfare initiatives in the state.”

The Chief Minister also called for amendments to the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act, advocating that land used for mining be returned to the state once operations cease.

He emphasised the need to fix accountability of mining companies for unauthorised extraction, noting the adverse environmental and social impact, including pollution and displacement.

"Jharkhand is rich in coal and critical minerals, but mining has brought along serious concerns. These issues must be addressed with proactive measures," he added.

Leading the state delegation, Soren made several suggestions to support the Centre’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

He said the journey to a developed India must begin with ‘Viksit Rajya’ and should also include the concept of ‘Viksit Gaon’.

He highlighted the state’s efforts in poverty alleviation, women's empowerment, youth skill development, agricultural advancement, education, infrastructure, and technological growth.

One key initiative, he noted, was the state’s economic empowerment scheme for women, under which around 50 lakh women are receiving Rs 2,500 per month.

Referring to Jharkhand’s coal-bed methane reserves, Soren stressed the need for large-scale energy initiatives and recommended that mining companies be mandated to establish captive plants in the state.

He also proposed a rule requiring 30 per cent of mineral output to be used within Jharkhand to boost local employment.

He urged the Centre to develop the Sahibganj district as a cargo hub, citing its strategic location for Jharkhand and neighbouring states.

He also recommended setting up a dedicated industrial mining corridor, building a new bridge or high-level dam over the Ganga in Sahibganj, and increasing connectivity and infrastructure.

On the issue of Naxalism, Soren pointed out that while 16 districts were affected in 2014, the number has now reduced to just two -- West Singhbhum and Latehar.

However, he requested continued special central assistance for all previously affected districts to ensure lasting peace and development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor