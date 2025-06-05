Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates 2.34 km Sirmatoli flyover, elevated corridor in Ranchi

Ranchi, June 5 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed 2.34 km four-lane flyover and elevated corridor connecting Mecon Chowk (Doranda) to Sirmatoli in the state capital, Ranchi.

The ambitious project, built at a cost of Rs 355.76 crore, was completed under the supervision of the state Road Construction Department.

This is the second flyover to be opened to the public in Ranchi within a year.

The inauguration comes a day after several tribal organisations called for a Jharkhand bandh in protest over disputes related to the ramp of the flyover.

In a surprise move, the Chief Minister inaugurated the project the very next day.

On the occasion, CM Soren announced that the flyover would be named after Kartik Oraon, a former Union Minister and a prominent tribal leader.

Speaking at the event held at Van Bhawan, Doranda, Soren emphasised that his government is committed to real development, not just empty promises.

"We are not like those who indulge in politics of hollow promises. Our government is working sincerely on the ground to develop both villages and cities," he said.

The highlight of the project is a 132-metre cable-stayed bridge constructed above the railway line, marking it as Jharkhand’s first flyover to feature such a design.

According to the Road Construction Secretary, it is also the first project in the country since the Mumbai Sea Link to employ mono-piling technology and pre-cast slabs.

To make way for the project, 51 private and government buildings, including temples and graveyards, were either removed or relocated.

The flyover is expected to cut travel time across this busy corridor from 20-30 minutes to just 3-4 minutes, easing traffic congestion.

The new elevated corridor is projected to reduce traffic load by up to 40 per cent in key areas of Ranchi, including Main Road, Doranda, Sujata Chowk, Station Road, Club Road, and Kadru.

The project was inaugurated less than three years after CM Soren laid its foundation stone on August 19, 2022.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including state Labour and Employment Minister Sanjay Yadav, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, and Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari.

The inauguration coincided with World Environment Day celebrations. On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged citizens to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts.

