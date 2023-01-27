Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to visit 'Maoist free' Budha Pahad

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will visit "Maoist-free" Budha Pahad on Friday, the first ever by any chief minister in 22 years, an official statement said.

As per officials, during his historic maiden visit, the Chief Minister will launch Budha Pahad Development Project (BPDP) covering 175 schemes worth Rs 5.279 crores, part of an ambitious Rs 100 crore project, an official statement informed on Friday.

"The Chief Minister will launch 175 schemes under the Budha Pahad Development Project worth 5.279 crores. The ambitious 100 crore project outlay will cover the building of roads & critical infra and the saturation of welfare schemes for the local population. The Chief Minister will also hand over enrolment letters to citizens covered under various state-run schemes like Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme (CMEGP), Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Scheme, Pashudhan Yojana, Sarvajan Pension, and Green Ration Card," the statement said.

According to officials, consistent efforts have been undertaken under the directions of the Chief Minister to reach out to the most remote pockets of the state.

"Taking forward the spirit of the state government's ambitious Aapki Yojana Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar programme, the Chief Minister will set foot on Budha Pahad today on a maiden historic visit since Jharkhand's inception in 2000," the statement informed.Budha Pahad has long been a Maoist citadel and after sustained efforts by both the state and central forces, has recently in September 2022 been declared freed from Maoist control. Post September, state government agencies and district administration have started citizen outreach in these remote panchayats to ensure doorstep delivery of key state Government welfare schemes that were otherwise bereft of any development programme. The flagship Sarkar Aapke Dwar campaign was also held during the month of November 2022 in Tehri Panchayat covering over 6000 villagers. "The Chief Minister during his visit shall have a community interaction with over 150 villagers from Tehri panchayat. The Chief Minister as part of BPDP will also distribute welfare benefits including mini tractors, pump sets, seeds, agriculture-related kits, ration kits, football kits, and bicycles to local people. He is also slated to interact with the security forces stationed in the hill to take stock of the ongoing security measures," it added.

The Government of Jharkhand is scripting a new saga of good governance. Until yesterday, the areas that were inflicted by heavy naxal influence, are now being visited by officials with the benefits of government-run schemes.

"On the instructions of the Chief Minister, officials visited the Budha Pahad in Garhwa for the first time in November 2022, in the post-independence era as a part of the Sarkar Aapke Dwar campaign," it added.

This exercise is pertinent to the state's ultimate aim of accelerating the development of villages and rural areas, the statement added.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Home Secretary, Secretary to CM and other senior administrative and police officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

