Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi, MEA to ensure no more lives are lost in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv because of shelling in the area this morning.

He said that every Indian's life is precious and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that no more lives are lost in this conflict.

Soren, in a tweet, said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about this unfortunate development. Every Indian citizen's life is precious and I urge @PMOIndia and @MEAIndia to ensure that no more lives are lost in conflict."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of the deceased student's family members," the chief minister further tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the information and expressed condolences to the family.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," he wrote in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Bagchi. This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

The union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

"Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland... to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

