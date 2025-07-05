Jharkhand Coal Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Illegal Mine Collapses in Ramgarh

At least five people died and several others are reported to be feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district in the early hours of Saturday, July 5. The incident took place in the Karma project area under the command of CCL.

According to The Times of India, quoting local sources, five bodies have been recovered from the collapsed debris so far. CCL declared the mine illegal, and the workers were asked to stop working there; however, despite several warnings, at least ten workers were working at the mine at the time of the collapse.

Also Read | Gopal Khemka Shot Dead: Patna Businessman and BJP Leader Killed in Gandhi Maidan Area; Police Launch Probe.

After receiving the information, the rescue team and local police reached the spot and the rescue operation began.