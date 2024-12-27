Jharkhand declares seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh

Ranchi, Dec 27 The Jharkhand government has declared seven days of state mourning for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. During this period, all state functions will remain cancelled.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat and Monitoring Department on Friday, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in Jharkhand. The mourning period will last until January 1, 2025, and no official state events will be conducted during this period.

This information has been communicated to all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

As a result of this decision, the 'Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana' programme, scheduled for December 28 in Khojatoli, Namkum, Ranchi, has also been postponed. Despite this, the disbursement of Rs 2,500 to beneficiary women under the scheme has already begun, with funds being transferred to accounts in multiple districts.

Several dignitaries, including Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have expressed profound grief over Dr Manmohan Singh’s passing.

In his condolence message, Governor Gangwar stated: "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is deeply saddening. His contributions as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister will always be remembered. In this moment of sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family."

Chief Minister Soren said: "The country has lost one of its great sons. The demise of former Prime Minister and world-renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh is an immense loss. A pioneer of developmental politics and governance, he devoted his entire life to serving the nation. Though Dr Manmohan Singh is no longer with us, his ideals and thoughts will continue to inspire future generations."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor