Jharkhand: Elderly Man Dies as Roof of Abandoned School Collapses Amid Heavy Rain in Ranchi; Two Others Hospitalized

One elderly person died and two were injured after a portion of an abandoned school collapsed in Ranchi's Piska More area. The injured have been admitted to the Sadar hospital. The incident happened when some people took shelter in the abandoned building last night. According to reports, the three people were inside the building when the tragedy occurred. Manoj Kumar, in-charge of the Sukhdeo Nagar Police Station, informed PTI that the deceased was an elderly man who had been sleeping in the verandah of the school when the roof segment gave way.



Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse. Kumar added that further details will be shared as the situation develops and rescue efforts continue.The incident comes amid several days of heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, which is believed to have weakened the school building’s structure and contributed to the collapse. Rivers are in spate, reservoirs are full, and the pressure on barrages has increased sharply. Authorities have closed all schools in three districts as a precaution. In the Bheem Barrage, 38 out of 40 gates have been opened to release excess water.



A yellow alert has been issued for all districts of Jharkhand. According to the Meteorological Center in Ranchi, there will be continuous rain in the state from July 17 to July 20. During this time, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms in several districts.The Met Department has appealed to people to remain alert and cautious during these days.“There will be light to moderate rain in various areas of Jharkhand during this period. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas,” stated the alert issued by the Met Department.In view of the possibility of lightning incidents, a yellow alert has been issued, which indicates potential danger and may affect public life.



It further added that a low-pressure area has formed in south-west Bihar and adjoining eastern Uttar Pradesh. In the next 24 hours, this low-pressure area will move towards Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the form of a cyclonic circulation. It will also affect the weather in Jharkhand.During the last 24 hours, the monsoon remained active in almost all districts of the state. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at some places. The highest rainfall was measured at 204 mm in Chainpur of Palamu. On the other hand, 67 mm of rain was recorded in Deoghar, 64.6 mm in Jamshedpur, 9 mm in Chaibasa, and 3 mm in Ranchi.The Department also informed that there will be no major change in the maximum temperature at present. However, in the coming three days, the maximum temperature may increase by 2 to 3 degrees. The highest temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Saraikela, while the lowest temperature of 21 degrees Celsius was recorded in Latehar.



Meanwhile, in the wake of incessant rain in Palamu, the district administration has ordered all schools to remain closed on July 17.Deputy Commissioner Samira S. has directed all BDOs and COs to keep an eye on their respective areas. Safe places have also been marked for villages situated on riverbanks so that affected families may be given shelter there. The Assistant Municipal Commissioner has been instructed to form a special team to deal with the problem of waterlogging in the city. The team will drain the water using motor pumps. Arrangements have also been made to deal with the situation of falling trees. According to Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan, warnings are being issued advising people not to go near riverbanks. Public announcements are being made for this purpose. Adequate police force has been deployed.