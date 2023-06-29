Jharkhand: Fire breaks out at Ranchi bus stop, seven buses gutted in blaze

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 29 : On Thursday, at the Khadgarha bus stop in Ranchi, a fire broke out, engulfing seven buses in the blaze.

At first, 3 buses caught fire. After some time, the fire spread to four more buses. Although, no casualties were reported.

According to the bus owner, the fire must have been caused by a short circuit.

"Our assets are burning. They (the administration) are earning their bread and butter because of us, but nobody is there to help us", said the bus owner.

Further, talking about the reason behind the fire, he added, "There might be a shot circuit. Fire tenders are yet not able to control the fire."

The fire tenders reached the spot and the operation is underway to control the fire.

A local, Pankaj Kumar Yadav, said, "After the fire erupted, there was panic among the commuters. On hearing that, we reached here and called the fire brigade. But by the time it got here, more than half of the vehicle parts had burnt".

He demanded an ambulance, a fire brigade, and health centre services near the bus stop, and compensation for the bus owner.

Yadav stated, "Lakhs of rupees are collected from here by the municipal corporation. But there is no ambulance service, health centre, and fire brigade services".

"On Diwali, 2 people died of fire but it was not taken enough care of. The Municipal corporation did not think about it. Neither it will think about it", he added.

He also stated that there are CCTV cameras all around but how a fire erupts repeatedly should be investigated.

Yadav also said, "There might be an involvement of some anti-social elements".

