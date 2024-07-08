Jharkhand Floor Test: CM Hemant Soren Wins Floor Test in Assembly With Support of 45 MLAs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was sworn in for the third time on July 4, won a vote of confidence in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. The new chief minister received the support of 45 MLAs.

Hemant Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28, nearly five months after receiving bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case connected to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in January on charges related to the alleged land scam and money laundering.

Champai Soren, who had taken over as Chief Minister following Hemant Soren's arrest, resigned just five months after taking the oath, paving the way for Hemant Soren to resume the role on Wednesday. Champai Soren had been sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan on February 2 this year. Earlier, in a video message, Hemant Soren accused the BJP of leveling false allegations against him.

"In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the people of Jharkhand gave our party mandate but the conspirators were unable to digest how an Adivasi youngster can sit in such a high position. At last, on January 31, they (the BJP) made false allegations against me and removed me from the post of Chief Minister. Because of the people's blessings, I'm out here sitting in front of you. We will always be the voice of the people. Today, the public opinion of the people of Jharkhand will rise again. By taking charge, the work will be carried out again,"