Jharkhand: Four, including schoolgirl, killed in Sahibganj road accident

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Jan 2 At least four people, including a six-year-old schoolgirl, were killed and five others sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Chhota Ranga Dand bridge on the Barhait–Barharwa main road on Friday afternoon, when a passenger auto-rickshaw collided head-on with an oil tanker.

According to eyewitnesses, the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Barhait to Barharwa, while the oil tanker was coming from the opposite direction.

All passengers in the auto were scheduled to alight at Dahujor Chowk, but the collision took place before the vehicle could reach its destination.

The deceased have been identified as Samra Sah (30) of Bada Ranga village under Ranga police station, Randani Soren (30) of Ghatiari village, Shanti Hembram (6), a schoolgoing child from Dahujor, and Amal Kumar, the auto-rickshaw driver.

Police said that three victims died on the spot, while the critically injured driver succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital.

Five others, including three children, were seriously injured in the accident. With the help of local residents, the injured were immediately rushed to nearby health facilities. Hospital authorities said the condition of some of the injured remains critical.

According to officials, the driver of the oil tanker fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Following the incident, angry locals vandalised the community health centre in Ranga, accusing medical staff of negligence and delay in providing treatment to the injured persons.

On receiving information, police personnel from Barharwa and Ranga police stations, led by Barharwa SDPO Nitin Khandelwal, reached the spot, controlled the situation, and initiated an investigation.

The bodies have been taken into police custody and sent for post-mortem examination, while efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

