Jharkhand: From Railways to Power, Central Government Drives Development and Infrastructure Projects

From railways to power, the Central government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi drives transformative infrastructure and development projects by taking the next step in accelerating growth across the state. According to the report, the state has witnessed a surge in growth that is reshaping its economic landscape.

While the state government under Chief Minister Hemant Soren has introduced several development schemes, the Centre's role, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been instrumental in ensuring long-term progress and sustainable growth.

Vande Bharat Express Trains

PM Modi recently flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains. Launched on September 15, these modern semi-high-speed trains—Tatanagar-Patna, Deoghar-Varanasi, and Tatanagar-Berhampur—are expected to enhance connectivity both within the state and with major cities across India. The Tatanagar-Patna route, for instance, will cut travel time to just seven hours, operating six days a week, and the Deoghar-Varanasi route will strengthen religious tourism between the two pilgrimage centres. These new railway connections are part of a broader strategy to modernize Jharkhand's transport infrastructure, facilitating not only passenger movement but also economic opportunities.

Power Sector

The inauguration of Unit 1 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Chatra is a significant achievement in Jharkhand’s power sector. Developed at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore, this project is expected to improve the state's power supply, create jobs and push economic growth.

The state government has also been proactive in addressing power shortages in rural areas through initiatives like the Saubhagya Scheme, ensuring last-mile electricity connectivity. The program has significantly increased the number of households receiving uninterrupted electricity, improving the quality of life in rural areas.

Railway Connectivity

The Modi government's investment in Jharkhand’s railway network continues to shape the state’s future as a logistics hub. The Ranchi-Howrah and Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat routes have reduced travel times, benefiting businesses and students alike. Additionally, the renovation and electrification of the Ranchi-Lohardaga-Tori railway line have improved efficiency in freight movement, strengthening Jharkhand's position as a key player in interstate commerce.

Jharkhand's railway stations are also being modernized under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which will ensure that the state is better equipped to handle growing passenger numbers and facilitate smoother travel experiences.

Airport Development

The launch of Deoghar Airport in 2022 was a great milestone in Jharkhand’s push to improve connectivity. The airport has already begun to attract tourism and business travelers, connecting the state to the national aviation grid. With ongoing developments at Bokaro and Dumka airports, Jharkhand is set to become even more accessible to both domestic and international travelers. These airports will open new avenues for economic growth, creating jobs and boosting tourism in regions that were previously isolated.

The Hemant Soren-led administration has launched the Mukhya Mantri Gram Setu Yojana, which aims to improve rural connectivity by constructing bridges in remote areas. Another initiative, the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, focuses on agroforestry and empowering tribal communities through sustainable land management, reflecting the state’s commitment to balancing development with environmental preservation.