Jharkhand: Gangster Baba Parishast Dies in Deoghar Jail Under Mysterious Circumstances

Notorious Gangster Baba Parihast alias Jitendra Parihast, who was lodged in Deoghar Central Jail in Jharkhand, died under mysterious circumstances in the early hours of Thursday (February 29). Baba's health suddenly deteriorated at around 3 AM on Thursday night, and he vomited once. Due to this, we immediately took him to Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead, said Jail Superintendent Satyendra Chaudhary. Security has been beefed up around the hospital following his death.

Baba Parihast ran a criminal gang in Deoghar, known for its daily involvement in various criminal activities. Baba Parihast himself faced numerous cases of murder, extortion, and firing.

Security Outside Hospital:

Following news of Baba's death, Rajiv Kumar, the in-charge of the city police station, arrived at Sadar Hospital with a police force to gather information about the incident. Meanwhile, Baba's family members were notified about the incident by the jail authorities. Upon receiving the news, Baba's family and relatives rushed to Sadar Hospital.