Jharkhand government to give Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to kin of Deoghar ropeway accident victims

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the Deoghar cable car incident and Lohardaga violence.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting on Tuesday in Ranchi regarding the ropeway accident in the Deoghar district and the incident in Lohardaga.

The state government directed the officials to provide quality treatment to the people injured in both incidents. The Chief Minister has directed the officers to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the cable car accident in Deoghar district and to include experts related to the ropeway in the committee.

The state government issued directions to register an FIR regarding the accident.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district. Three people died in the accident.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration and Army.

IAF utilised two Mi-17 V5, one Mi-17, one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Cheetah to fly more than 26 hours in this effort. The operation was initiated in the early hours on Monday.

Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. The IAF received the request for the rescue of 59 tourists stuck in the ropeway service.In Lohardaga, a man succumbed to his injuries following a stone-pelting incident that took place after clashes broke out between two groups in Hirhi on Sunday.

Several people were injured and vehicles were also torched during the violence.

( With inputs from ANI )

