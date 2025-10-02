Jharkhand Governor, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

Ranchi, Oct 2 On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes to the two national icons at Bapu Vatika in Morabadi, Ranchi, on Thursday.

Governor Gangwar garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his timeless teachings of truth, non-violence, and cleanliness.

“Bapu was a man dedicated to the welfare of humanity. His sacrifice and commitment to social service continue to inspire people across generations,” he said.

The Governor also paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, describing him as the embodiment of simplicity, honesty, and dedication to national service.

“Shastriji’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ continues to resonate even today. His life of sacrifice and his integrity will always guide citizens to follow the path of duty and service,” Governor Gangwar said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who joined the Governor in paying tributes, said that Gandhi’s philosophy of truth and non-violence was not only the greatest strength of India’s freedom struggle but also remains relevant for building a harmonious society.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals continue to guide the nation and the world. I appeal to every citizen of Jharkhand to embrace his principles in daily life and contribute to strengthening peace, brotherhood, and unity in society,” Soren said.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Chief Minister said his life symbolised patriotism, simplicity, and unwavering dedication to public service.

“His values of duty and sacrifice must inspire us to work towards strengthening both Jharkhand and the country,” he added.

On the occasion, MLA Kalpana Soren and several senior officials of the state government also joined in paying tributes to Gandhi and Shastri, reaffirming their commitment to carry forward the vision and values of the two great leaders.

