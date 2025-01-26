Jharkhand Governor hoists Tricolour in Ranchi, calls for inclusive nation building

Ranchi, Jan 26 On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar hoisted the Tricolour at the city's Morabadi ground, where a grand parade and tableaux showcasing government schemes were organized.

In his address, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted India's status as the world's largest democracy and emphasized the crucial role of the Constitution in achieving this distinction.

"It is our duty to contribute to building an inclusive nation. The success of democracy lies in good governance and an accountable administration that fulfills its responsibilities towards the citizens," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, the Governor stressed the importance of involving youth in this process. He urged elected representatives in Jharkhand to discharge their duties in adherence to the Constitution.

The Governor outlined the state government's commitment to transparency, sensitivity, and corruption-free governance, mentioning the welfare schemes aimed at accelerating Jharkhand’s development. He said that nation-building is an ongoing process like a family's efforts to ensure a better future for the next generation.

He remarked on India's journey from colonial-era poverty to remarkable progress over the past 77 years, expressing optimism about the country's future.

Recognizing Agriculture as the foundation of the state's economy, Governor Gangwar noted that both the central and state governments are striving to support farmers.

He cited initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and the Kisan Credit Card Yojana at the national level, along with Jharkhand's Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme, which waived Rs 403 crore worth of loans for 1.82 lakh farmers this fiscal year.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at the Dumka Police Line ground, paying tribute to the sacrifices of nation's martyrs. Soren lauded their contributions in laying the foundation of a strong democratic country.

The Chief Minister emphasized initiatives that uplifted marginalized sections, including farmers, labourers, Dalits, and minorities. He also spoke about women empowerment as a key priority, citing the success of Maiya Samman Yojana, which has benefited around 56 lakh women, enabling them to overcome debt and achieve economic independence.

Soren also shed light on government's efforts to fill approximately 48,000 government posts. He shared that over 28,000 posts are in the final stages of appointment, with results for 342 civil service positions soon to be announced by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the Mukhyamantri Sarathi Yojana, a skill development initiative that has trained approximately 4.84 lakh youth, with 2.14 lakh securing job offers.

