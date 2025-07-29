Jharkhand govt announces ex-gratia for victims of road accident in Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand), July 29 The Jharkhand government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each for those injured in a tragic road accident that occurred in Mohanpur, Deoghar, on Tuesday morning.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, State Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari rushed to Deoghar and visited the injured at the Sadar Hospital.

He later reviewed the ongoing treatment arrangements and assured that all medical care -- including tests and medicines -- is being provided free of cost.

The accident took place when a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck loaded with gas cylinders. Six pilgrims lost their lives and 23 others sustained injuries in the mishap.

Initially, reports suggested a death toll of 18, with Godda MP Nishikant Dubey also claiming that number. However, officials later confirmed that the death toll stood at six.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Manoj Kumar Pandey slammed Nishikant Dubey and said this is no issue for politicisation. "The loss of workers' lives is deeply saddening and truly unfortunate. Based on the information available so far, it appears to have been an accident caused by human error -- a collision between two vehicles. While this is a tragic incident, seeing the opposition politicising such a sensitive matter is equally disheartening and surprising."

The Kanwariyas were reportedly on their way to Basukinath after offering water at Baba Baidyanath Dham when the accident occurred.

Seven of the critically injured have been referred to AIIMS Deoghar, where special arrangements have been made for their treatment.

Chief Minister Soren has directed officials to ensure the best possible care for the injured and provide all necessary support to the affected families.

Health Minister Ansari said the district administration has also been instructed to safely send all injured pilgrims back to their homes after recovery.

Terming the incident “unfortunate,” the Minister added that the government is fully alert about the safety of pilgrims visiting Baba Dham and is taking all necessary steps to prevent such accidents.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyash Lakra said a special committee is being formed to investigate the incident. If any lapses or negligence are found, strict action will be taken against those responsible, including officials and vehicle operators.

Vehicle and driver safety checks will also be intensified in the fair area to avoid any such recurrence, he added.

