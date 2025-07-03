Jharkhand HC dismisses petition challenging JPSC civil services main exam result

Ranchi, July 3 The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the result of the 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services Main Examination conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

The verdict was pronounced by Justice Deepak Roshan after hearing arguments from both parties. The petition had been filed by Ayub Tirkey and Rajesh Kumar, who raised several objections related to the advertisement and merit list issued in 2024 for the civil services examination.

They said in the petition that the digital evaluation of answer sheets was done in violation of the rules, which do not permit such a method. A third-party agency was used for evaluation, with no information about the agency's identity or the tendering process through which it was appointed.

The petition said that answer sheets of regional language papers were assessed by examiners with less than the required 10 years of experience.

Based on these objections, the petitioners sought cancellation of the examination results.

During the last hearing, the court had issued a notice to the JPSC, seeking its response to the allegations.

On Thursday, advocate Sanjay Piperwal, representing the JPSC, argued that the petitioners had only challenged the process after failing the examination.

"If they had concerns about the examination process, they should have raised them earlier -- not after the results were declared. The same rules were uniformly applied to all candidates, and no discrimination has taken place," he said.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that the petitioners' objections were not raised within a reasonable timeframe and found no grounds to cancel the results.

The court noted that nothing irregular was discovered in the evaluation process to warrant such action.

The advertisement for JPSC’s 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services Examination was released in January 2024, and the preliminary exam was conducted in March 2024, with over 3.5 lakh candidates appearing. The preliminary results were published on April 22, following which 7,011 candidates were shortlisted for the main examination.

The main exam was held from June 22 to 24, 2024, and the results were announced on May 20, 2025.

The process of sharing successful candidates has since been completed. A total of 342 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

