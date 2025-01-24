Jharkhand HC issues notice to govt over liquor, meat sales at Jain sacred site Parasnath

Ranchi, Jan 24 The Jharkhand High Court has issued notices to both the Central and State Governments in response to a petition seeking that the religious arrangements at Parasnath Hill, a major Jain pilgrimage site, be maintained in accordance with the religious beliefs and practices of the Jain community.

The petition was filed by the Jain organisation which raised concerns about activities at the site that contradict Jain religious principles.

The court has directed both governments to file their replies addressing the issues raised in the petition. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 19.

Parasnath Hill, located in the Giridih district of Jharkhand, is a major religious site for Jains, not only in India but globally. The petitioners argue that the sale of liquor and meat in the vicinity of the hill over the years is against the religious beliefs and sentiments of the Jain community.

The petition also highlights concerns regarding encroachment in the pilgrimage area, which the state government has reportedly failed to control effectively.

During the hearing, the court stressed upon the importance of respecting the religious sentiments of all communities.

Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan was reminded by the court that any act that hurts the religious sentiments of a community is a serious matter. The court underlined the need for religious sites to be preserved for the benefit of their devotees.

Representing the petitioners, Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, along with advocates Indrajit Sinha, Khushboo Kataruka, and Shubham Kataruka, argued that the state government’s current approach is undermining the religious sanctity of Parasnath Hill by developing the site as a tourist destination.

They pointed out that the sale of liquor and meat at the site is deeply offensive to the Jain community’s religious values.

In support of their position, the petitioners reminded the court of a notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change of the Central Government on January 5, 2023.

