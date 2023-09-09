Jharkhand HC orders NCB to pay compensation of Rs 8L to man falsely accused in NDPS case

New Delhi, Sep 9 The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Additional Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sub Zone, Ranchi to pay a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to a man who was falsely implicated in a NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) and remained in jail for about 8 years for a crime he did not commit.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi observed: "In view of above and considering that it is an admitted position that the petitioner has falsely been implicated in the case and case for withdrawal has also been filed under section 321 of the Cr.P.C. by none other than the NCB which was rejected that is the subject matter in criminal revision before the co-ordinate Bench of this Court, the entire criminal proceeding arising out of F.I.R. N.C.B. Crime No. 04/2015 (02-2015/16), corresponding to NDPS Special Case No.17/2015(N), pending in the court of learned AJC-I, Ranchi including the impugned order dated 01.04.2016 are quashed."

"He has remained in jail custody for about eight years for a crime which he has not committed. In view of the above position of law, the petitioner shall be entitled for a sum of Rs 8 lakh as compensation and the same shall be paid to the petitioner through the Additional Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sub Zone, Ranchi within eight weeks from the date of receipt/ production of a copy of this order," Justice Dwivedi added while directing the petitioner to released forthwith and the necessary formalities to be made by the authority concerned without any delay, Live Law reported.

The case revolved around the quashing of an FIR linked to an NDPS Special Case registered under sections 8/18(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, in the court of AJC-I, Ranchi.

The petitioner sought the quashing of the charges against him, his release, and compensation of Rs 50 lakh, Live Law reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor