Jharkhand HC raps govt for delay in filing response in Surya Hansda encounter case

Ranchi, Nov 28 The Jharkhand High Court on Friday expressed sharp displeasure over the state government’s failure to submit its response in a criminal writ petition seeking a CBI probe into the alleged fake encounter of tribal leader Surya Hansda in Godda district.

Hearing the matter, a bench headed by Justice Ambuj Nath granted the government one final week to file its reply, remarking that the delay was unacceptable in a case of such seriousness. Advocate Kumar Harsh appeared for the petitioner.

The petition was filed by Surya Hansda’s wife, Sushila Murmu, and his mother, Neelmuni Murmu, who have alleged that the police encounter was stage-managed and fabricated and that Surya was deliberately eliminated.

They have urged the court to order an investigation by an independent agency, preferably the CBI, to ensure a fair and impartial probe.

According to the petition, the Godda police portrayed Surya’s death as an encounter, but the family maintains that he was killed in a planned operation. The plea argues that only a central agency can uncover the truth and ensure justice.

The Godda police had claimed that Surya Hansda, wanted in more than 20 criminal cases, was killed near Dhamni Pahad under the Boarijore police station area of Godda district on August 11.

Police also said they recovered firearms from the spot. As per the version presented by Godda SP Mukesh Kumar, Surya was in custody and was being taken by the police team for weapon recovery when his associates attacked the police.

The police further alleged that Surya snatched a weapon from a policeman and tried to flee, which prompted retaliatory firing by the police in which he was killed.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has also raised questions over the encounter. Terming the circumstances “suspicious,” the Commission recommended a CBI probe into the incident after its investigation team visited the site and recorded statements of the concerned parties.

