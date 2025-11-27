Jharkhand HC seeks detailed probe report on food quality in state prisons

Ranchi, Nov 27 The Jharkhand High Court has directed the state government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the quality of food being served to inmates across all prisons in the state.

The order came during the hearing of a case involving complaints about substandard food supplied at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi.

A bench led by Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad took up the matter on Thursday while hearing a criminal appeal filed by Akash Kumar Rai, during which allegations regarding poor food quality inside the Hotwar jail surfaced.

Acting on the concerns, the court summoned Jail Superintendent Sudarshan Murmu and Jailer Luvkush Kumar, who appeared in person before the bench.

The officials submitted a detailed status report on jail food arrangements, claiming that meals are now being served strictly as per the jail manual and that steps have been taken to improve quality.

They informed the court that several corrective measures had been implemented since the complaints were flagged.

Earlier, following the court’s directions, the Home Secretary and the Inspector General of Prisons had filed an affidavit enclosing a statewide report on food quality in all district jails.

The government asserted that significant improvements had been made over the past years and that all prisons were now adhering to the prescribed standards laid out in the manual.

To enhance facilities for inmates, the High Court also permitted the operation of a canteen inside the prison premises. It further clarified that any irregularity or lapse in food supply would be the direct responsibility of the jailer concerned.

The court also instructed the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) and the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) to carry out surprise inspections across various district jails and submit a detailed report on the food situation within two weeks.

The bench scheduled the next hearing for December 11. The court directed the JHALSA Member Secretary to forward a copy of the order to all DLSA chairpersons and ensure timely compliance and follow-up actions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor