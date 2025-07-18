Jharkhand HC slams govt for delay in holding municipal polls, summons Chief Secretary

Ranchi, July 18 The Jharkhand High Court on Friday came down heavily on the state government for failing to conduct municipal elections despite a clear court directive given last year.

Expressing strong displeasure, the court summoned the Chief Secretary to appear in person at the next hearing.

The directive was issued during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by Roshni Khalkho, an outgoing councillor of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

The court, while criticizing the state’s attitude, remarked that the government is openly defying the "rule of law" and that it appears that the constitutional machinery in the state has "collapsed."

On January 4, 2024, a bench of Justice Ananda Sen had ordered the state government to conduct elections to all municipal bodies within three weeks. However, the directive was never implemented. This prompted the petitioner to file the contempt plea.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Vinod Singh urged the court to initiate action against the government for contempt. Taking serious note, the court scheduled the next hearing for the coming Friday and summoned the Chief Secretary for an explanation.

The term of all urban local bodies in Jharkhand expired in April 2023. Elections were supposed to be held immediately after that, but the process was stalled after the state government decided to finalise the OBC reservation percentage before conducting the municipal polls.

To that end, the government initiated a ‘triple test’ process nearly a year ago, but it is yet to be completed.

In the absence of elected representatives, the administration of all municipal corporations, municipalities, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats has been handed over to government-appointed administrators. As a result, for over two years, elected representatives have had no role in local governance across the state.

