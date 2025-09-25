Jharkhand HC stays fresh teacher recruitment, directs govt to hold JTET by March 2026

Ranchi, Sep 25 The Jharkhand High Court has stayed all fresh recruitment and advertisements for assistant teachers in the state until the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) is conducted.

A bench headed by Justice Ananda Sen passed the order on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by 402 JTET candidates.

The court directed the Education Secretary -- who was present during the hearing -- to ensure that the exam is conducted by March 2026 through the Jharkhand Academic Council.

The bench clarified that candidates already appointed as assistant teachers will not be affected by this order. However, the recruitment process for the remaining posts will remain on hold until the declaration of JTET results.

Expressing strong displeasure over the non-conduct of the exam for nine years, the court also barred the state from issuing any fresh advertisements for teacher recruitment until JTET is held.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocates Aparajita Bhardwaj and Kushal Kumar argued that the prolonged delay in holding the exam has deprived thousands of aspiring teachers of employment opportunities, with many candidates crossing the upper age limit for eligibility.

In the 25 years since Jharkhand’s formation, the JTET has been conducted only twice -- once in 2013, when 68,000 candidates qualified, and again in 2016, when 53,000 cleared it.

An advertisement for the exam was issued in 2024, with applications invited in July-August. Around 3.65 lakh candidates had applied.

But in June 2025, the process was abruptly scrapped after a committee of the Education Department recommended amendments to recruitment regulations.

The department had assured that the exam would be held under revised rules, but no steps have been taken since then.

The court on Wednesday, while terming the situation as "serious negligence," had directed the Education Secretary to personally appear on Thursday and clarify the government’s position on the issue.

