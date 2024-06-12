Jharkhand Heatwave: Schools To Remain Closed Till June 15

Amidst soaring temperatures gripping Jharkhand, all schools in the state have been temporarily closed until June 15. On Tuesday, the mercury climbed above 40 degrees Celsius in many regions, reaching an alarming 45 degrees Celsius in the Palamu area. This decision aims to safeguard students and staff from the severe heatwave conditions prevailing across the state.

An order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department said in the wake of the "extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government, aided/non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 15”.

According to the weather office, the scorching temperatures are expected to persist across most parts of the state in the coming days.



