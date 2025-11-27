Jharkhand: Hemant Soren govt marks first anniversary with a record recruitment drive

Ranchi, Nov 27 As Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren completes one year of his second term on November 28, the state government will distribute appointment letters to around 10,000 youth at a grand event at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground on Friday.

Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar met Soren on Thursday and formally invited him to the ceremony.

Sharing a message on social media, Soren said the government was implementing a planned strategy focused on securing the future of the state’s youth.

“On November 28, we are going to provide jobs to approximately 10,000 young people. Our resolve is to create employment and expand avenues for self-employment. Jharkhand is moving steadily towards the vision of a prosperous 2050,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s grassroots-first approach, Soren added, “Our government is not run from Ranchi but from the villages. The ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ program is ongoing. Officials have been instructed to ensure the timely delivery of rights, entitlements, and services. This year, we have launched ‘Right to Service Week’ so that governance reaches every home.”

Preparations at Morabadi Ground are in full swing, with a large stage set up and seating arranged for nearly 10,000 attendees. The list of candidates has been finalised, and recipients have been informed.

The Education Department will account for the largest share of appointments, with 8,000 assistant teachers joining primary and middle schools across the state. These include teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and subject specialists in language, mathematics, science, and social sciences.

Appointment letters will also be issued to 207 new Deputy Collectors, 35 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 56 State Tax Officers, 2 Jail Superintendents, 10 officers in the Jharkhand Education Service (Category-II), 8 Assistant Registrars, 14 Labour Superintendents, 6 Probation Officers, 3 Inspectors (Production), 1 District Superintendent, and 150 Entomologists.

Friday’s ceremony will also mark the conclusion of Jharkhand’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, which began on November 11 to commemorate 25 years of the state’s formation.

