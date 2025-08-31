Jharkhand Horror: Decomposed Body of Missing Woman Recovered in Sahibganj, Rape and Murder Suspected

The decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman was discovered in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, police confirmed on Sunday. Authorities revealed that the woman was allegedly raped and murdered by a person whose involvement came to light during the investigation. The disturbing incident has sparked shock and concern in the local community, given the brutal nature of the crime. Officials added that the woman had been missing for several days before the tragic recovery of her remains in a remote part of the district, raising questions about her safety and the circumstances leading to her death, reported PTI.

Police officials stated that the accused was taken into custody shortly after the victim’s son lodged a formal complaint at the Barhait Police Station. In his statement, the son alleged that his mother had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. Following the complaint, police swiftly launched an inquiry and arrested the accused for further questioning. The authorities have assured that a detailed investigation will be carried out to establish the sequence of events and to ensure that justice is served in this heinous case, reported PTI.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Shock: 15-Year-Old Girl Survives Six Snakebites in One Month, Village in Panic

According to a senior police officer, the deceased woman belonged to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), highlighting the vulnerability of marginalized communities to such crimes. She had been missing since Thursday, and despite search efforts, her whereabouts remained unknown until villagers discovered her body on Saturday. The remains were found near a deserted location in the hilly terrain of Chihad Pahad. The discovery has sent shockwaves across the region, with villagers demanding strict action against the perpetrator, reported PTI.