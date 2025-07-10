Jharkhand Horror: Dog Falls Into OT as False Ceiling Collapses During Surgery at Dhanbad Railway Hospital

While a surgery was underway in the hospital at the Dhanbad Railway Hospital in Jharkhand, a ceiling collapsed and a dog fell directly into the operation theater. This incident has created the concern among the patients taking treatment in hospital. Fortunately in this incident, the patient, doctor and health workers who were present in the operation theater narrowly escaped. However, one employee suffered minor injuries. Eyewitnesses to the incident said that the dog reached the ceiling through the ventilator installed on the roof to keep the air circulating inside

Due to continuous rain, the weight of the dog could not support the false ceiling. Due to which it broke and fell down. Fortunately, the dog fell in the middle of the operation theater. Due to this, no one was injured. Also, the patient who underwent surgery there was safe. After this incident, a team from the engineering department of the hospital went to the spot and inspected it. It was found that the false ceiling was made near the ventilation area. Due to this, a path was prepared for the dogs to enter. The authorities have expressed concern about the frequent climbing of dogs on the hospital building. They have also assured to find a solution to it soon.

Meanwhile, hospital staff said that packs of dogs are frequently seen on the hospital's roof. During rainy days, these dogs come inside the false ceiling from the ventilator to hide. This has raised a big question about the safety of patients and staff.