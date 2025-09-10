Jharkhand Horror: Man Kills Girlfriend Over Cheating Suspicion, Kills Witness, Dies in Police Custody

Jharkhand: Suspecting of having an affair a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend and person woman who saw this murder. Few hours after accused was arrested, he was found lying in a pool of blood inside the police lockup. Apparently, he died by suicide.

According to police reports, two women, who were found murdered, had gone missing on Friday, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, an officer said. On Monday, SDPO of Khori Mahua Rajendra Prasad told PTI that during investigation into the missing persons' complaint, police detained one Srikant Choudhary, a resident of Mahatpur in Gawan police station area, on Monday, SDPO of Khori Mahua Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

Choudhary confessed to murdering two women and led police to their bodies hidden in the Charkhi Nimadih forest, where they were recovered late at night. He admitted to being in a relationship with one of the victims and suspected her of infidelity. He lured her to the forest, where she arrived with the other victim. Choudhary first strangled his girlfriend and then killed the other woman with a sharp weapon, according to SDPO Prasad.

Following the discovery, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. On Tuesday, villagers protested at the Gawan police station, demanding punishment for Choudhary, who was being held in the lock-up. Around 3 pm, police heard a scream and found Choudhary bleeding in his cell. He was taken to the Gawan community health centre and then referred to Giridih Sadar Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Prasad stated that Choudhary was mentally depressed by the public anger and attempted suicide. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav confirmed that all protocols for deaths in police custody would be followed, including a magistrate-supervised and videographed post-mortem examination at the Sadar Hospital.