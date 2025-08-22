Jharkhand: Husband Attempts to Marry Sister-in-Law Amid Marital Dispute, Wife Intervenes

In High-voltage drama was witnessed outside marriage registration office in Chatra district of Jharkhand were Manish resident of Serangdag reached the registration office with his sister-in-law to get married. Manish is already married to Sangeeta Devi in ​​2021 and has 9-month-old son. However, his wife Sangeeta had alleged that Manish had tried to kill the child by poisoning him with milk. Due to this, there was an argument between the two.

Amid the dispute with wife, Manish started an affair with his sister-in-law, closeness between the two grew so much that both of them reached the marriage registration office to get married. However, Manish's wife got wind of this. After that, Manish's wife Sangeeta and his mother-in-law entered the marriage registration office. While the mother-in-law caught the daughter, Sangeeta dragged her husband out. This argument continued to escalate, after which the matter reached the police station.

This fight stretched for almost 2hours which led to police taking Manish into custody at the Chatra police station. There, Manish accused his wife, Sangeeta, of mental torture. Sangeeta accused Manish of killing their child, stating that on January 14, he attempted to kill their 9-month-old son and had forcibly aborted her twice. She also claimed he absconded with her younger sister on July 30. Sangeeta said they went to the court on Friday upon learning of his arrival with his sister.

Police responded to the disturbance at the registration office, bringing both Manish and Sangeeta to the police station. Sangeeta is demanding strict action against Manish and that he be jailed.