Jharkhand illegal sand mining: ED seizes 30 properties worth Rs 3 crore

Ranchi, Aug 18 In fresh action against Jharkhand’s illegal sand mining mafia, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 30 movable/immovable properties valued at Rs 3.02 crore, a statement said on Monday.

The properties, attached on August 14, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, belonged to Ankit Raj.

Ankit Raj and his associates reportedly used a sophisticated, multi-layered system to illegally mine, store, and transport sand, said the statement

His operation was designed to maximise illicit profits by deliberately evading mining regulations and abusing public authority, it said.

According to ED, the seized properties were acquired using proceeds of crime (POC) generated through these illegal activities.

The ED initiated an investigation into the case on the basis of 16 FIRs registered by the Jharkhand Police on December 15, 2023, involving the charges of extortion, illegal sand mining, disruption of government work, and operating a militant group known as the Jharkhand Tiger Group.

During the investigation, the ED conducted searches on March 12 and 13, 2024, and July 4, 2025, to gather evidence related to the Proceeds of Crime (POC), the statement said.

A survey was also carried out on July 18, 2025, at the District Mining Office in Hazaribagh to collect documents related to Ankit Raj's illegal sand business.

Based on witness statements, documents from the District Mining Authorities, and evidence from digital devices, the investigation revealed that Ankit Raj continued to illegally extract sand from the Haharo, Plandu, and Damodar rivers even after his mining license for Sonpura Ghat expired in 2019, said the ED.

In July, the ED carried out raids at eight locations linked to close associates of former Congress MLA Amba Prasad from Jharkhand’s Barkagaon Assembly constituency.

The raids were part of an ongoing money laundering probe involving a prominent company engaged in coal transportation, infrastructure, and the power sector.

According to sources, simultaneous searches were conducted in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Barkagaon.

