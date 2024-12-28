Jharkhand: In a first, floating solar panels to power Koderma, adjoining districts

Koderma (Jharkhand), Dec 28 Marking a first-of-its kind initiative in Jharkhand, a 'floating solar plant' is in the making in Koderma district, which will illuminate the city and many other districts of the state with solar power.

A floating solar plant with a capacity of 6 Megawatt (MW) is in the making in Koderma Thermal Power Plant and will soon be operational.

The move, seen as a revolutionary and path-breaking step for optimum utilization of resources and augmentation of renewable energy, has already started garnering the attention of many.

Manoj Thakur, heading the ongoing project at Koderma Thermal Power Station, told IANS that a strategic decision was taken to build a ‘floating solar plant’ in the reservoir of the plant.

“Production of 10 MW electricity has started from the solar panels installed in Koderma Thermal Power Plant while a floating power plant with a capacity of 6 MW is under construction in the reservoir of the plant. Apart from this, the responsibility for the 155 MW floating power plant in Tilaiya Dam has been given to a specialized agency,” he said.

Solar plates are being installed on approximately 24 acres of two pounds built inside the plant for the construction of a floating power plant.

Prince Tiwari, the site inspection in-charge, said that the floating plant also has some advantages as it utilises the water reservoir for renewable energy and also helps in keeping the water clean.

When asked on its impact on fishermen, he brushed aside the concerns and said that this will rather give impetus to them by facilitating ‘cage fishing’.

In the coming few days, an estimated 171 MW of electricity is likely to be generated from solar energy plants, heralding a new beginning in the state's solar energy production.

Notably, the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and the National Thermal Power Centre (NTPC) have also collaborated to develop Tilaiya dam of Koderma as a Green Valley, where further emphasis would be laid on the generation of renewable energy.

