Jharkhand Lanji forest blast: Key Maoist operative arrested by NIA in Kerala hideout

New Delhi, Oct 14 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding aide of armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) terror organisation for his involvement in the 2021 Jharkhand Lanji Forest IED blast case, which resulted in the death of three security personnel and left three others injured, the agency said on Tuesday.

According to the NIA, Sawan Tuti alias Saban Tuti, a resident of Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, was nabbed on Monday from district Idukki, Kerala, where he had been hiding in Munnar.

“NIA, acting in coordination with Kerala Police, arrested him based on inputs received. A mobile phone, along with SIM Cards and various documents, including materials revealing the identities of the accused person, were recovered during the operation,” the central agency said in its press note.

The accused, who had been chargesheeted in the case under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act and CLA Act in September 2021, was carrying a non-bailable warrant of arrest and a cash reward of Rs. 20,000 against him.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was carried out in March 2021 in the Lanji Forest Hill Area of Chakradharpur, West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

In that blast, three Jharkhand Jaguar personnel were killed, and three other security personnel, including one ASI/RO of CRPF, were grievously injured.

“NIA investigation in the case RC 02/2021/NIA/RNC revealed that Sawan was an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI(Maoist),” the NIA said.

“He was part of the larger conspiracy hatched in association with armed cadres of the outfit under the leadership and direction of its top cadres,” it added.

According to the NIA, the investigation in the case is continuing as part of the agency’s efforts to trace other accused and conspirators.

