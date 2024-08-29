Jharkhand: Man Dies of Suffocation in Jamshedpur After Python He Kept Around Neck Tightens Grip

In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly died of suffocation on Thursday after a python he was carrying around his neck tightened its grip in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city.

He used to earn money by showing the snake around his neck to people. The incident occurred when the victim, Hemant Singh, was on Dimna Road in the Mango area.

सबक। जंगली जानवरों और सांपों से खेल नहीं करें।

जमशेदपुर के मानगो में बोड़ाम निवासी हेमंत सिंह झोले में #Python अजगर लेकर आया और गले में सांप लपेटकर करतब दिखाने लगा। इस क्रम में अजगर ने उसकी गर्दन को जकड़ लिया और तब तक जकड़े रखा, जब तक उसकी मौत नहीं हो गई।@JharkhandVanpic.twitter.com/B4x3CwQ1VX — Wildlife Protection Society of Jharkhand (@wpsjharkhand) August 29, 2024

Following this, the python made its way out and moved around in the area before a snake catcher captured it. It was then handed over to the forest department, a police officer said. The Officer-in-Charge of Mango police station, Niranjan Kumar, said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.