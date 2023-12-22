Jharkhand: Maoist blast disrupts train services in West Singhbhum district

Members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) detonated a portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, disrupting train services on the Howrah-Mumbai route for several hours.

At least 13 trains were canceled and one diverted due to the blast, a railway official said. The incident occurred late Thursday night in the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway between Mahadevsal and Posoita stations, approximately 93 miles (150 kilometers) from Ranchi, the state capital.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar confirmed increased security in the area and ongoing repairs on the tracks since early morning. He also mentioned the presence of Maoist banners and posters in the vicinity.

Train operations in the division resumed around 9 a.m. Friday, according to Chakradharpur Division Assistant Commercial Manager Vinit Kumar.

A railway statement detailed that the explosion, at around 10:08 p.m. Thursday, damaged the third track section. No injuries were reported, and efforts were made to minimize disruptions and prioritize passenger comfort.

Approximately 7 to 10 feet (2 to 3 meters) of track sustained damage from the blast, Kumar said. Help desks were promptly established at Rourkela, Tatanagar, Chakradharpur, and Jharsuguda stations to assist passengers.

The diverted train was the Samarsata Express, while cancellations affected 13 others, including the Tata-Itwari Express and nine mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) passenger trains. Notably, the banned outfit has been observing a "protest week" since December 16 and called for a nationwide strike on Friday.