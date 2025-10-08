Jharkhand: Maoist couple wanted in multiple cases surrenders in Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand), Oct 8 A Maoist couple wanted in several criminal cases surrendered before senior police and district officials in Giridih, Jharkhand, on Wednesday.

The couple -- Shivlal Hembram alias Shiva (25) and his wife Sarita Hansda alias Urmila (19) -- were both active members of the CPI (Maoist) organisation.

According to police, Shivlal, a resident of Tesafuli village under Madhuban police station, served as an Area Committee Member in the Maoist hierarchy. His wife, Sarita, from Chatro village in the Khukhra police station area, was part of a Maoist squad.

Police records show that 11 cases are registered against Shivlal across several police stations -- including Giridih, Dumri, Khukhra, Madhuban, Chatrochatti, and Jageshwar Vihar.

These cases involve charges of murder, extortion, possession of arms and explosives, and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Sarita also faces several FIRs linked to Naxal-related activities.

Officials said Shivlal joined the Maoist organisation in 2017 and initially served as the bodyguard to senior Maoist commander Karam Da alias Vivek, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore.

Due to his growing involvement, he was promoted to Area Committee Member in 2022. Shivlal was reportedly involved in planning and executing multiple Maoist operations, including concealing explosives, extortion from villagers, and ambushes on police forces.

Sarita, on the other hand, joined the Maoists in 2020 after being recruited by a woman cadre known as Jaya Di. The couple married within the organisation in 2024.

According to police, they chose to surrender because they had become disillusioned with the exploitation and atrocities committed by senior Maoist leaders on innocent villagers.

Giridih Police said they had been in constant touch with the couple’s families, persuading them to return to the mainstream.

Following their surrender, both will be provided benefits under the Jharkhand government’s Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma hailed the surrender as a “significant step toward restoring peace in the region” and urged other Maoists to lay down arms and join the path of development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor