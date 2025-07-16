Jharkhand: Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed; CRPF jawan martyred in gunfight accorded emotional farewell

Ranchi, July 16 CRPF jawan Praneswar Koch of the 209 CoBRA Battalion, who was martyred in an encounter with Maoists in the dense Birhordera forest of Bokaro district’s Gomia area, was given a solemn and emotional farewell at the CRPF 133 Battalion headquarters in Ranchi on Wednesday evening.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar led the tributes, laying a wreath on the mortal remains of the brave soldier.

In his address, the Governor said, “The supreme sacrifice of Jawan Praneswar Koch will not go in vain. His courage during the anti-Maoist operation will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. It is because of brave soldiers like him that Maoist activity has declined in the state.”

He also expressed confidence that Maoism would be completely eradicated in the coming months.

Several top officials of the state government and police department paid homage to the martyr, including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, DGP Anurag Gupta, and IG Operations Dr Michael Raj S.

They laid floral tributes and observed a moment of silence in honour of the fallen soldier.

The encounter took place on Wednesday morning during a joint search operation by CoBRA and CRPF units, following Intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the forest area of Gomia.

As the forces moved in, Maoists opened fire, prompting a retaliatory operation. In the gunfight, a Maoist commander, with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed. The deceased has been identified as Kunwar Manjhi, also known as Sahdev Manjhi.

During the operation, CRPF jawan Praneswar Koch was martyred, and a local villager tragically lost his life in the crossfire between the Maoists and security personnel.

DGP Gupta, addressing the media, expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He stated, “We are deeply saddened by the martyrdom of our jawan and the death of a villager. However, it has been resolved that any Maoist who refuses to surrender will be dealt with decisively.”

Hailing from Kokrajhar district of Assam, Praneswar Koch was remembered by CRPF officials as a courageous and committed soldier who never wavered in the face of danger. “He was known for his sense of responsibility and fearlessness,” an officer said.

His body will be sent to his native village in Assam, where he will be cremated with full state honours.

DGP Gupta further revealed that 22 Maoists have been killed in encounters so far this year.

“We continue to urge those still active to surrender. Many have already laid down arms. Under the Jharkhand government's surrender policy, those who choose to return to the mainstream are placed in open jails and provided with financial assistance, educational support for their children, and help with rehabilitation,” he said.

He emphasised that while the government welcomes those who renounce violence, it will respond firmly to those who continue to bear arms.

