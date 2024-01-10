Jharkhand, Mauni Mata, To End 30-Year Silence on Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Inauguration

Saraswati Devi, a resident of the small village in Jharkhand, made a solemn commitment to observe Maun Vrat, earning her the name Mani Mata, following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. For the past 30 years, she has faithfully adhered to this self-imposed vow of silence.

At the age of 85, Saraswati pledged to break her silence on the momentous occasion of the consecration of the Ram Mandir temple on the sacred grounds in Ayodhya. This significant event is scheduled to take place on January 22, marking the auspicious day for the temple's inauguration.



Sarawati Devi To End Her Maun Vrat

Anticipation fills the air as Saraswati Devi, also known as 'Mauni Mata,' prepares to end her three-decade-long vow of silence. A devoted mother of eight, including four daughters, she embraced a life dedicated to Lord Ram after her husband's passing in 1986. Living with her second-eldest son, Nand Lal Agarwal, she communicates using sign language and written words.

Her journey began in the tumultuous 1990s, a period marked by fervent debates and nationwide movements advocating for the construction of the Ram temple. Undertaking a seven-month 'tapasya' (penance) in Chitrakoot in 2001, where Lord Ram is believed to have spent a significant part of his exile, Saraswati Devi's spiritual quest took her to various sacred places.

Now, at the age of 85, she stands on the verge of fulfilling her vow, expressing, "My life is over, Ramlalla has called me for Pran Pratistha. My penance and meditation were successful. After 30 years, my vow of silence will be broken with 'Ram Naam.'" The culmination of her journey coincides with the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, an event set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, high-profile ministers, industrialists, and celebrities.