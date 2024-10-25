Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari's remark on Sita Soren stirs row, apology demanded

Ranchi, Oct 25 Irfan Ansari, a Minister in Jharkhand's Hemant Soren-led government and Congress candidate from the Jamtara constituency has stirred controversy with his remarks about BJP candidate Sita Soren, calling her “rejected” and a "borrowed player."

This comment, made in response to a journalist's question about facing former MLA Sita Soren in the upcoming election, has drawn strong objections from Sita Soren.

Sita Soren, who is the wife of Durga Soren, the late elder brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, condemned Ansari’s language, calling it "indecent and vulgar."

She demanded an immediate public apology, stating, “Earlier also, he had made personal remarks about me, but this time he crossed all limits.”

Ansari had remarked, “She is a borrowed player. BJP hijacks such people and makes them candidates who are rejected...”, adding that he would have preferred facing a previous rival from the BJP.

Ansari, however, claimed confidence in a "clean sweep" given the choice of Soren as his opponent.

Reacting strongly, Sita Soren took to social media, warning, “Irfan ji, apologise, or prepare for a fierce protest. The indecent words you’ve used while holding a respected office have shaken the women's community. If you speak this way about me, what must be happening to poor and helpless women?”

She further expressed that such leaders make women feel insecure, urging the public to hold leaders accountable for how they view women.

Sita Soren, a three-term MLA from the Jama seat, had run for the Lok Sabha from Dumka but narrowly lost. The BJP has now fielded her from the general seat in Jamtara, which shifts her from her traditionally reserved constituency.

Ansari, known for past controversial statements, faces mounting pressure as this latest remark sparks widespread public debate and calls for accountability.

