Jharkhand News: 4 Youths Drown in Deep Waters of Saraikela Check Dam

In a tragic incident four youths in the age group of 18-20 years drowned while taking bath in check dam in Seraikela- Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said. Daraikela panchayat area under the jurisdiction of Amda police outpost.

As per PTI reports Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said that the youths drowned after venturing into the deep waters of the check dam while bathing in the Daraikela nullah.

In separate incident, prompt action of on-duty lifeguard saved the life of 20-year-old man's life from drowning at Juhu beach in Andheri west. The incident reported by BMC took place on Thursday July 10 2025.

As per the information provided by an officials the man identified as Saheb Singh was rescued from the sea with the timely intervention ensured he was brought to safety without any injuries.