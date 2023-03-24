Jharkhand: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones of National Highway projects in Ranchi, Jamshedpur

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 24 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 21 projects of 532 km at a cost of more than Rs 9400 crore at Dhurva in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Thursday.

Gadkari said with the construction of the 260 km 4-lane inter-corridor from Ranchi to Varanasi at a cost of 7000 crores, Ranchi to Varanasi can be reached in 5 hours.

He added that the 635 km, 4-lane Raipur-Dhanbad Economic Corridor will facilitate the transportation of coal, steel, cement and other minerals, stated a release.

Gadkari also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 10 National Highway projects of 220 km at Bishtupur, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand at a cost of Rs 3843 crore today.

The union minister said that with the construction of Jharkhand's first 4-lane double-decker elevated road from Kali Mandir to Baliguma on Ranchi-Jamshedpur road at a cost of 1876 crores, the journey of 45 minutes will be covered in 5 minutes.

