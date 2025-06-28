Jharkhand: PM Matsya Sampada Yojana transforms lives of farmers, makes them 'self-reliant'

Hazaribagh, June 27 Fish farming through cage culture in Tilaiya reservoir of Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand is not only becoming a profitable source of income for the local people, but Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of fishermen of this area.

The local farmers, who were once forced to migrate, have now become self-reliant by living in their villages.

District Fisheries Officer Pradeep Kumar said that around the year 2012-13, cage culture was started in the Tilaiya reservoir under small schemes of the state government.

Initially, it took time for the fishermen to understand and adopt this technology, but gradually they adopted and mastered the advanced techniques of fish farming.

He said that farmers were also sent outside for training so that they could do fish farming in a scientific way.

The benefits of the schemes increased with the cooperation of the state government, district administration and other organisations.

However, with the implentation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana by the Narendra Modi-led government, it has brought about a revolution in the lives of farmers across the state.

Pradeep Kumar said that there was no limit on the number of beneficiaries of this scheme, due to which a large number of people applied for it and majority of them have benefited.

The farmers living near the reservoir, whose land was submerged during the construction of the reservoir, are now shaping their future with help of fish farming in the same water. This has also deepened their emotional attachment with their farms.

A beneficiary Pintu Kumar Yadav said that he has been involved in fish farming since 2017.

Initially, he used to travel to Rajasthan and work as a driver, but in 2021, under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, he received two cages, each with a capacity of eight kg.

He told that he is earning a profit of about 10 lakh rupees annually from fish farming.

Earlier he had to earn money by staying away from his family, but now he is living a dignified life by staying with his family in his own village.

He told that earlier he used to live in a mud house, but now he has built his own home made of concrete.

He is providing education to his children in a reputed school.

Earlier he was living under a lot of debt, but fish farming transformed his life.

His wife and children also helped him in this work.

Fish farming is being done under a committee, which has a total of 31 members.

Nearly 100 people are receiving employment directly or indirectly through this committee.

Fishes from the Tilaiya reservoir are being sent to many states of the country, including Jharkhand.

Earlier, people used to migrate from this area in search of a better life, now they are living a happy life by staying in their own village.

Fish farming in Tilaiya reservoir has not only increased employment opportunities but has also brought about significant improvement in the condition of people at social and economic levels.

