Jharkhand: Police Crack Down on Pickpockets in Jamshedpur’s Sakchi Market Ahead of Chhath Festival

Jharkhand : Chhath Puja is one of the major festival in north India. Woman fast and pray to god son by keeping 4 days fast. In view of grand festival, police have begun cracking down on pickpockets attempting to take advantage of increased crowds in Sakchi market. In a similar incident, Sakchi police station police solved a case of mobile theft and arrested an accused, Durga Singh, a resident of Urman in Purulia district, West Bengal. Police recovered four mobile phones from him, including one stolen mobile phone.

According to Jagran, Durga Singh and his gang were active in Sakchi market, exploiting crowded conditions to steal mobile phones, wallets, and chains. Recently, Bahadur Ali of Chitrapur, Rajrappa, reported the theft of his mobile phone in Sakchi market to the Sakchi police. The subsequent police investigation led to Singh's apprehension and the recovery of Ali's phone.

Station Officer Anand Mishra stated that the interrogation of the arrested accused yielded significant information. The accused confessed to involvement in an organized theft gang operating in markets and crowded areas, and police are searching for his accomplices. Separately, in Sakchi market, two individuals posing as sadhus defrauded Anita Devi and her niece, residents of Bhuiyadih in the Sitaramdera police station area, of jewelry worth approximately five lakh rupees. This case is also under police investigation.

In anticipation of large crowds during the Chhath festival, police have implemented comprehensive security and surveillance measures in markets. The Station Officer urges the public to safeguard their valuables while shopping and to promptly report any suspicious individuals to the police.