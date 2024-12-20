Jharkhand Police destroy over 100 acres of opium cultivation in 15 days

Ranchi, Dec 20 The Jharkhand Police have launched a massive crackdown on illegal opium cultivation across the state, and in the past 15 days, over 100 acres of poppy crops have been destroyed under a special campaign against the narcotics trade.

On Friday, the police eradicated poppy crops spread across 10 acres in the Bariatu police station area of Latehar district.

Acting on information from Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav about cultivation in forest land near the river in Guruve and Khora villages, a team led by Bariatu police station in-charge Devendra Kumar destroyed the crop using a tractor.

Kumar stated that individuals involved in the illicit cultivation would be identified, and strict action would be taken against them.

The campaign has been going on across various districts of the state.

On December 17, poppy cultivation on seven acres was destroyed in the forests of Fulwar, Bahrabeda, and Kapideh villages under the Rahe police station in Ranchi district.

On December 15, two acres of illegal opium cultivation were cleared near the Dasham Fall area under the Tamar police station.

On December 16, the police carried out their largest operation of this season, destroying 25 acres of opium crops in Morenia and Duragada villages near the forests in Chauparan in Hazaribagh district.

Hazaribagh SP Arvind Kumar Singh emphasised that the operation was a coordinated effort between the police and the Forest Department against the narcotics trade.

Earlier in December, around 20 acres of poppy crops were destroyed in Khunti district. Police operations targeted villages under Khunti, Adki, and Murhu police stations, including Ondra, Maranghatu, Sayko, Bhurusudih, Dhoba Kadamdih, Jorko, Kevada, and Bagma.

Similar drives are also being carried out in the Palamu and Chatra districts.

The police have incorporated satellite imagery to identify illegal cultivation sites more effectively.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta has issued a zero-tolerance policy towards opium farming and has chalked a detailed action plan to suppress it.

Last week, the DGP convened a meeting with senior police officers in Chatra to strategise further. The CID headquarters has mandated weekly reports from all districts to monitor progress under the action plan.

The intensified campaign underscores the state’s commitment to eradicating the illegal opium trade and enforcing stringent action against those involved.

