Jharkhand Police Constable Recruitment Tragedy: 11 Candidates Die During Physical Test

The ongoing Jharkhand State Police constable recruitment has taken a tragic turn with the death of 11 candidates during the physical test, causing widespread concern and grief. Among the deceased is Govind Kumar, a young man from Gangra village in Jamui district, Bihar, whose death has left his family and village in deep mourning.

Govind and his younger brother were participating in the constable recruitment process in Giridih, Jharkhand, on August 27th. The physical test, which included a running competition, was scheduled to begin at 5 AM on August 28th. However, due to delays, the race didn't start until 11 AM, by which time the heat had become intense. Many candidates, including Govind, succumbed to the heat and collapsed during the run.

Govind's younger brother, unable to continue due to the heat, left the competition halfway through and waited for his elder brother. Tragically, Govind continued running in hopes of securing the job but collapsed along with around 12 other candidates. He was initially given first aid and admitted to Giridih Hospital, but his condition was severe, leading to his transfer to Dhanbad and eventually to Ranchi. Despite the efforts, Govind passed away after a two-hour wait for hospital admission in Ranchi.

The loss of Govind has devastated his family, particularly as he was the sole breadwinner, working as a sanitation worker in Gangra Panchayat. His death has left his father without support, and his family is struggling to cope with the tragedy.

Govind's family, particularly his father and younger brother Nirmit, have accused the government of negligence, holding them responsible for Govind's death. They have demanded that the government take responsibility for the loss, including providing a job to a family member to help them survive this difficult time. The family's plea highlights the dire consequences of mismanagement in recruitment processes and the need for better safety measures for candidates.