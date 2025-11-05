Jharkhand police team attacked during attempt to reopen stone mine in Palamu, four personnel injured

Palamu (Jharkhand), Nov 5 Tension erupted in the Lesliganj police station area of Palamu, Jharkhand, on Wednesday when a police and administrative team came under violent attack while attempting to reopen a stone mine that had been shut for several months.

Four police personnel were injured in the incident, three of them critically, officials said.

The injured officials were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), while one was admitted to the Lesliganj Community Health Centre, officials added.

Those injured include constable Awadhesh Paswan and havildar Mahendra Dubey.

According to officials, the stone mine located in Rewaratu had been closed amid local opposition. However, following a directive from the Jharkhand High Court to resume operations, the district administration decided to restart mining activities under police protection on Wednesday.

As the joint police-administration team reached the site, a mob of around 200-250 villagers and anti-social elements armed with sticks and traditional weapons reportedly launched a sudden attack.

The team, caught off guard, sustained injuries while trying to control the situation.

Senior police and district officials immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving information.

A heavy police deployment has since been made in the area to prevent further flare-ups. Authorities confirmed that the situation is now under control.

Lesliganj Police Station in charge, Uttam Kumar Rai said, “In compliance with the High Court’s order, the administrative team had gone to resume stone mining operations when the villagers suddenly attacked.”

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that the entire community should not be blamed for the incident and that the violence was perpetrated by a group of anti-social elements attempting to incite unrest.

The administration has begun scanning video footage and questioning eyewitnesses to identify the attackers.

Police officials said that those responsible for the assault on government personnel will face stringent legal action.

