Jharkhand polls: All eyes on these high-profile leaders & hot contests in final phase of elections

Ranchi, Nov 19 As Jharkhand gears up for the second and final phase of assembly elections on Wednesday, all eyes are on 10 out of 38 constituencies where prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP State President Babulal Marandi, are in the fray.

Barhait in Sahibganj District is one hot seat from where Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) seeks a third consecutive term. He faces Gamliyel Hembrom, a former AJSU member now with the BJP. Hembrom's past performance was lacklustre, but BJP’s decision to drop its 2019 candidate, Simon Malto, has stirred controversy. Malto has joined JMM and is campaigning for Soren.

On Dhanwar seat in Giridih District, BJP State President and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi is contesting amid fractured opposition. While JMM has fielded Nizamuddin Ansari, CPI(ML) has put forward Rajkumar Yadav, complicating the INDIA bloc’s unity. Independent candidate Niranjan Rai, now a BJP member, adds another dimension to the race.

Kalpana Soren Murmu, wife of CM Hemant Soren and a star JMM campaigner, is contesting from the Gandey (Giridih District) seat. Her opponent is BJP’s Munia Devi. BJP has been able to breach this tribal and Muslim-majority-dominated seat only once in 2014.

Congress leader and Minister Irfan Ansari faces a tough challenge from Sita Soren, CM Soren’s sister-in-law in Jamtara. Recent controversies, including Ansari’s remarks about Sita, have added heat to this high-profile battle.

AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto seeks to reclaim the Silli (Ranchi District) seat after losing to JMM’s Amit Mahto in 2014. Sudesh Mahto has been winning this seat from the year 2000 to 2019 except in 2014 when he lost. Amit is once again the JMM candidate from here, with Devendra Mahto (JLKM) creating a potential triangular contest.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato (JMM) faces Madhav Chandra Mahato, BJP’s candidate and former AJSU member from Nala (Jamtara District). BJP and AJSU are united this time, making the contest more intense.

From Chandankiyari (Bokaro District), Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP goes head-to-head with JMM’s Umakant Rajak, a former AJSU member who switched allegiance.

Congress Minister Deepika Pandey Singh is up against BJP’s Ashok Bhagat in a direct clash on the Mahagama (Godda District) seat.

Minister and JMM’s Hafizul Hasan faces BJP’s Ganga Narayan Singh, a candidate with strong grassroots connections at Madhupur (Deoghar District).

From Dumri (Giridih District), Minister and Congress candidate Baby Devi battles Yashoda Devi (AJSU) and Jairam Mahto (JLKM) in a three-way contest.

Other notable candidates in this phase include Biranchi Narayan (BJP Whip) from Bokaro, Anant Ojha (BJP) from Rajmahal, and Pradeep Yadav (Congress) from Podiyahat.

With major players and allies testing their mettle, the final phase of Jharkhand’s elections promises an engaging political showdown.

