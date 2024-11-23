Jharkhand polls: Hemant Soren-led alliance leads on 50 seats, NDA on 29

Ranchi, Nov 23 Trends from all 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand indicate that the INDIA Bloc is leading in 50 constituencies, while the NDA is ahead on 29 seats. Independents and others are leading in two constituencies.

As per the Election Commission's data, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading by 2,812 votes in Barhait, while the BJP's Munia Devi is ahead by 3,128 votes in Gandey and Kalpana Soren is trailing.

Former CM and state BJP chief Babulal Marandi is leading by 1,840 votes in Dhanwar.

In Dumka, the BJP’s Sunil Soren has a significant lead of 11,761 votes over the JMM’s Basant Soren.

JMM’s Samir Mohanty is leading by 7,078 votes in Baharagora and the BJP’s Manoj Yadav is ahead by 3,106 votes in Barhi and Roshanlal Choudhary is leading by 3,081 votes in Barkagaon.

JMM’s Anant Pratap Dev is ahead by 3,539 votes in Bhawanathpur, and the Congress’ Shweta Singh leads by 7,906 votes in Bokaro.

JMM’s Deepak Birua, a state minister, has secured a massive lead of 11,248 votes in Chaibasa.

Former CM Arjun Munda’s wife, Meera Munda (BJP), is leading by 17,413 votes in Potka, while BJP's CP Singh has a strong lead of 9,019 votes in Ranchi.

BJP's Satyendra Nath Tiwari is ahead by 2,042 votes in Garhwa.

The AJSU Party is also making its presence felt, with Sunita Choudhary leading by 11,524 votes in Ramgarh.

RJD’s Rashmi Prakash is leading by 1,691 votes in Chatra, while RJD’s Suresh Paswan has taken a commanding lead of 13,220 votes in Deoghar, as per early trends.

The CPI-ML’s Arup Chatterjee is ahead by 4,843 votes in Nirsa. Independent candidate Devendra Singh is leading by 2,915 votes in Panki.

BJP’s Champai Soren is narrowly ahead by 856 votes in Saraikela, while the JMM’s Amit Kumar is leading by 3,998 votes in Silli and the AJSU’s Sudesh Mahto is trailing in the second round.

A party or alliance needs 41 seats to form the government in Jharkhand. In 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance secured 47 seats to form the government.

A total of 1,211 candidates contested this election, with voting held in two phases on November 13 and 20. Voter turnout was 67.74 per cent, with 5.5 lakh more women voters than men among the 1.76 crore electorate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor