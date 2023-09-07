Jharkhand professor found dead in Tamil Nadu, family demands CBI probe

Ranchi, Sep 7 A 28-year-old professor from Jharkhand working at Karunya Institute of Technology and Science in Tamil Nadu was found hanging in his room, located in the institute premises.

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kumar, a resident of Datu village of Bokaro district, Jharkhand.

The body of the deceased was found hanging from a belt on Tuesday.

Samir's family alleges foul play and suspects it to be a case of murder.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand on Thursday, demanding a CBI investigation into the entire matter.

Samir's family claims that he has been murdered as he could not have committed suicide.

As per the family members, Samir on August 14 joined as assistant professor at the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore.

According to the relatives, Samir had on Monday accepted the responsibility of being a warden at the institute. He was not willing to take up this responsibility and had discussed it with the Head of the Department. HoD had assured him of a departmental transfer after a month. On Monday night, around 10 p.m., he had a video call with his family. Before that, he had shown them his room and informed them that he had shifted. He said he would go to sleep after taking attendance of the hostel students.

As per the family, the incident came to light when he did not show up for the assembly on Tuesday at 8 a.m. Institute staff went to his room and found it locked. Upon breaking the door, Samir's body was discovered hanging from the belt.

The body was brought to Ranchi by flight. The family members protested in front of Raj Bhavan and demanded a high-level investigation into the case.

The family has expressed doubts on the role of the HoD in this matter.

The family claimed that Samir was appointed as an assistant professor and was forcibly given the responsibility of a warden. It is possible that he might have been mistreated in this regard.

