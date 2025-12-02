Jharkhand: Proposal to hike power tariffs by 60 pc faces stiff opposition, BJP warns of agitation

Ranchi, Dec 2 The Jharkhand government’s proposal to increase electricity tariffs by an average of 60 per cent for the financial year 2026-27 has triggered massive opposition in the state.

The Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), in its tariff petition submitted to the Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC), has sought steep hikes across domestic, commercial, industrial, and agricultural categories.

The commission has admitted the petition, and public hearings are likely to begin soon.

According to the proposal, domestic tariff rates could rise sharply -- from the current level to Rs 10.30 per unit. Rural households may see rates climb from Rs 6.70 to Rs 10.20 per unit, while urban domestic tariffs could rise from Rs 6.85 to Rs 10.30 per unit.

Commercial and industrial consumers also face substantial hikes, with the industrial tariff proposed at Rs 9.10 per unit.

For agricultural irrigation, the rate may jump from Rs 5.30 per unit to between Rs 9 and Rs 10 per unit. If the proposal is accepted, it will significantly raise farming costs.

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from several organisations, including the BJP and the Jharkhand Federation of Chambers and Industries.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo called the proposed hike an economic atrocity on the people and accused the Hemant Soren-led government of burdening farmers, small traders, and ordinary consumers.

He said the government, which promised free or cheap power during elections, is now busy emptying the public’s pockets.

Shahdeo said the proposed hike amounts to around 30 per cent for rural and urban domestic consumers, while farmers would be hit with a nearly 60 per cent rise.

“Agriculture is already expensive. Such a steep hike in irrigation tariffs will break the backbone of farmers,” he added.

He further alleged that the government has become insensitive to public sentiment and warned that the move will push common people into a deeper financial crisis.

Sharing similar concerns, the Jharkhand Federation of Chambers and Industries termed the proposal “anti-people” and “impractical,” stating that it will strongly oppose the hike during the upcoming public hearings.

